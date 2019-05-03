Chandigarh man arrested for wife's murder in Goa

A 28-year-old Chandigarh-based has been arrested by the Police for allegedly murdering his wife while on a holiday in North Goa's village on April 27, a said on Friday.

Singh, who is accused of murdering his wife, was nabbed from a hotel in Ludhiana, Punjab, after a manhunt which spanned days and across several cities, of Police (Crime Branch) told reporters on Friday.

"During interrogation it was revealed that on the fateful day, the couple had a heated argument resulting in a fight after which he slit her throat with a knife," the SP said.

Singh and his wife, Alka Saini, 25, from Himachal Pradesh, had checked into a resort in village located 20 km from Panaji.

The woman was found dead with injuries to her neck by hotel maintenance staff on April 27 and Singh was reported missing, following which the Police had filed a murder case at the station.

said that police had sent teams to multiple locations including Delhi, Chandigarh, Kapurthala and other places, where the accused was known to have relatives.

was eventually arrested from a hotel room in Punjab's town, the said.

