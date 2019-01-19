Chaurasia stuns third seed Chaiyarin in ITF Juniors

-
Credit Chaiyarin of Thailand, seeded third in the qualifying draw and belonging to the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) team, went down against India's Yash Chaurasia by a marathon 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 (6) in the qualifying round of the ITF Juniors here on Saturday.
On a similar note, Switzerland's Thomas George Brun refused to give up after losing the opening set to the fourth seeded Tim Gauntlett of Hongkong and also belonging to the ATF Team, as Brun made a stunning come back to win the second round qualifying match by a long 6-3,3-6,6-4.AA
The top four seeds of the girls singles qualifying draw, Maanya Viswanath, Bhakti Shah, Shuoran Wang and Archita Mahalwal respectively, made it to the final rounds which will be played on Sunday.
