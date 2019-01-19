JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Zverev advances to the 4th round of Australian Open

Business Standard

Chaurasia stuns third seed Chaiyarin in ITF Juniors

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Credit Chaiyarin of Thailand, seeded third in the qualifying draw and belonging to the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) team, went down against India's Yash Chaurasia by a marathon 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 (6) in the qualifying round of the ITF Juniors here on Saturday.

On a similar note, Switzerland's Thomas George Brun refused to give up after losing the opening set to the fourth seeded Tim Gauntlett of Hongkong and also belonging to the ATF Team, as Brun made a stunning come back to win the second round qualifying match by a long 6-3,3-6,6-4.AA

The top four seeds of the girls singles qualifying draw, Maanya Viswanath, Bhakti Shah, Shuoran Wang and Archita Mahalwal respectively, made it to the final rounds which will be played on Sunday.

--IANS

dm/kk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 21:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements