Chaurasia stuns third seed Chaiyarin in ITF Juniors

Credit Chaiyarin of Thailand, seeded third in the qualifying draw and belonging to the Asian Federation (ATF) team, went down against India's Yash Chaurasia by a marathon 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 (6) in the qualifying round of the ITF Juniors here on Saturday.

On a similar note, Switzerland's refused to give up after losing the opening set to the fourth seeded of and also belonging to the ATF Team, as Brun made a stunning come back to win the second round qualifying match by a long 6-3,3-6,6-4.AA

The top four seeds of the girls singles qualifying draw, Maanya Viswanath, Bhakti Shah, Shuoran Wang and Archita Mahalwal respectively, made it to the final rounds which will be played on Sunday.

--IANS

dm/kk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)