Children born out of marriage between Muslim man, Hindu wife have claim over father's property: SC

The on Tuesday said that although the between a Muslim man and Hindu woman is an irregular marriage, described as "fasid" in Mohamadan law, the children born out this wedlock are legitimate and have claim over the property of the father.

"The of a Muslim man with an idolater or fire­worshipper is neither a valid (sahih) nor a void (batil) marriage, but is merely an irregular (fasid) Any child born out of such wedlock (fasid marriage) is entitled to claim a share in his father's property," observed the bench of Justice and Justice in their judgment.

Upholding an order of the trial court and that of the Kerala High Court, Justice Shantanagoudar speaking for the bench said: "It would not be out of place to emphasise at this juncture that since Hindus are idol worshippers, which includes worship of physical images/ statues through offering of flowers, adornment, etc., it is clear that the marriage of a Hindu female with a Muslim male is not a regular or valid (sahih) marriage, but merely an irregular (fasid) marriage."

The top court said this upholding the plea by one He was born to and Valliamma, and court described him as their legitimate child.

Having held that a child born out of Hindu mother and Muslim father is legitimate and has claim over the property of father, the court said: "The position that a marriage between a Hindu woman and Muslim man is merely irregular and the issue from such wedlock is legitimate has also been affirmed by various high courts."

--IANS

pk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)