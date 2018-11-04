Chinese weapons recovered from 2 militants in Assam

The (SSB) on Sunday said that it has seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition including made weapons from two militants who were beaten to death by the locals in Assam's district.

The in a release said locals spotted around six suspicious looking persons in Harinagar market area. They caught "two of the suspected ultras and severely beat them".

It said that after rescuing both suspected ultras, the team along with police shifted them to a hospital in Silchar, where they were declared brought dead.

However, the other four managed to escape, it added.

"During the search, and the police recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the possession of the suspected militants," it said.

It said that the identities and cadre details of both ultras were not established yet.

The recovery from the two extremists came three days after five persons were killed in Tinsukia district of the state when militants fired indiscriminately at a group of people on Thursday.

--IANS

aks/ahm/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)