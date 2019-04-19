Churches decorated as Bengal observes Good Friday

-
ALSO READ
Husband of slain woman says forgives NZ mosque gunman
2 killed in Florida yoga studio shooting
Negative experiences on social media make adults feel lonely
Classroom friendships may offset effects of punitive parents
Cong will not unwarrantedly interfere in MP govt's functioning: Surjewala
-
Churches in West Bengal witnessed a flood of the devout on the occasion of Good Friday spreading a message of peace, tolerance and forgiveness.
It was all about visiting various churches and offering prayers to observe the day.
St. Paul's Cathedral in Maidan, St. John's Church at Sealdah and the Holy Rosary Bandel Church mesmerized everyone with their decorations. In many places, there was an enactment of the life of Christ.
Good Friday is an important day for Christians commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Mount Calvary in Jerusalem, nearly 2,000 years ago.
It is observed during the Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday.
The next major event takes place on Sunday morning, when the "Passion Week" ends with the Easter Sunday festival which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
--IANS
bnd/mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU