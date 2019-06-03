JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Terrorism

Copyright Rules to be amended for better compliance with digital platforms

Business Standard

Civilian killed by gunmen in Srinagar outskirts

IANS  |  Srinagar 

A civilian was killed on Monday by unidentified gunmen in the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city.

Police said unidentified assailants shot at Sameer Ahmad Wani in Srinagar outskirts Panthachowk area.

"He was shifted to a Srinagar hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered", police said.

Army and police have surrounded the area to trace the assailants.

--IANS

sq/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 23:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU