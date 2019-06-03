Civilian killed by gunmen in Srinagar outskirts

A civilian was killed on Monday by unidentified gunmen in the outskirts of and Kashmir's city.

Police said unidentified assailants shot at Sameer in outskirts Panthachowk area.

"He was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered", police said.

Army and police have surrounded the area to trace the assailants.

