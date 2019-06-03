Security forces will soon end militancy in Kishtwar: Police

-
Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Monday that security forces will soon end militancy in Kishtwar district.
Speaking to the media during his visit to the Mendhar border area in Poonch district, the officer said that security forces were aware of some militants' presence in Kishtwar and also that some new faces had joined their ranks.
"We will soon end militancy in Kishtwar district," he said.
Commenting on the investigation into the killings of Parihar brothers and an RSS leader by gunmen in Kishtwar town, Singh said the police had identified the culprits.
He added that since the investigation of the cases had been taken over by the NIA, it would not been proper for him to say more.
BJP state Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were killed by militants in Kishtwar in November last year while RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma and his security guard were killed outside a Kishtwar hospital, also by militants, on April 9 this year.
