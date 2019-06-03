Security forces will soon end militancy in Kishtwar: Police

and Kashmir's of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Monday that security forces will soon end militancy in district.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the Mendhar border area in district, the said that security forces were aware of some militants' presence in and also that some new faces had joined their ranks.

"We will soon end militancy in district," he said.

Commenting on the investigation into the killings of Parihar brothers and an by gunmen in Kishtwar town, Singh said the police had identified the culprits.

He added that since the investigation of the cases had been taken over by the NIA, it would not been proper for him to say more.

and his brother were killed by militants in Kishtwar in November last year while and his were killed outside a Kishtwar hospital, also by militants, on April 9 this year.

--IANS

sq/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)