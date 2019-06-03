5 killed in Kabul blast targeting government bus

At least five people were killed and 10 injured on Monday in an explosion in that targeted an bus, officials said.

The explosion occurred at 1.30 p.m. on Darul Aman road near the American University of Afghanistan, reports Tolo News.

confirmed that a magnetic IED targeted the bus which was carrying employees of the

Monday's blast comes a day after four serial explosions took place in on Sunday, that killed two people and injured over 24 others.

has been rocked by explosions in the last one week.

On May 31, five people were killed when a car bomb targeting a convoy of foreign troops exploded.

On May 30, six people were killed in a suicide attack on the

