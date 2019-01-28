Indian students to participate in PISA - 2021

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Monday signed a pact with the (OECD) for the participation of students from to take the PISA-2021, a competency-based test, which tests the learning levels of 15-year-old students in reading, mathematics and science.

With the signing of the pact, Indian students aged 15 will be able to take the or PISA, which is conducted every three years.

"We are moving from national assessment to international assessment. Under this initiative, students will be tested in reading, maths, and science. I am sure that Indian students will come out with flying colors," HRD told the media.

He said that the outcomes of the will be used to do more training programmes and curriculur reforms.

A sample of students will be randomly selected from different regions to appear in the

The said that questions in the will be contextualized according to the Indian setting to help students understand them better.

