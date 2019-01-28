Cold wave intensifies in UP

A intensified in on Monday with reports of rains in few parts of the state, the office said.

The chill was accompanied by gusty winds, making it difficult for people, especially school children, to venture out of their homes in the morning.

J.P. Gupta, of the regional Met Office, said the was due to a western disturbance in the region which will continue till February 2.

The temperature is likely to further plummet by at least five degrees.

Visibility will be poor in some parts of the state due to fog causing train delays and road traffic.

The minimum temperature in the state capital on Monday was 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum is likely to hover around 20 degrees.

--IANS

md/ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)