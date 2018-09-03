Colombian forward Trellez saves Sao Paulo's blushes

Second-half substitute Santiago Trellez struck late as 10-man Sao Paulo earned a 1-1 home draw with Fluminense to remain at the top of Brazil's Serie A football championship.
The hosts played for more than an hour with 10 men on Sunday after Diego Souza was shown a straight red card for striking Leo Morais with an elbow to the face in the 34th minute, reports Xinhua news agency.
Fluminense went ahead just after halftime through an Anderson Martins own goal before Colombian forward Trellez headed in a 72nd minute equaliser.
The result at the Morumbi Stadium ensured that Sao Paulo remain top of the of the 20-team standings, three points clear of second-placed Internacional. Fluminense are 11th, 19 points off the pace after 22 matches.
In Rio de Janeiro, Leandro Carvalho scored in second-half stoppage time as Flamengo missed a chance to apply pressure to Sao Paulo by falling 1-0 at home to Ceara.
In other matches on Sunday, Atletico Paranaense won 2-0 at home to Bahia, Sport defeated Parana Clube 1-0, Palmeiras won 2-1 at Chapecoense and International held Cruzeiro to a goalless draw in Belo Horizonte.
--IANS
ajb/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU