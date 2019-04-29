Congress did nothing for reservation: Paswan

-
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday said Congress should not speak about caste reservation as it did not do anything for it.
Addressing a press conference here, he said Congress was raising the issue of caste reservation during the ongoing election campaigning but it had always been against it.
"Congress has no right to talk about reservation. It never gave reservation to any community," he said.
Paswan said reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was given under 'Poona Pact' in 1932, to Other Backward Class (OBC) by V.P Singh government in 1990 and to poor upper class by Narendra Modi government in 2019.
He also highlighted the fact that two Dalit Presidents K.R. Narayanan and Ram Nath Kovind were elected during non-Congress regimes.
Paswan said Congress "insulted" Dalit icon Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the past.
"Congress had an allergy to Dr. Ambedkar. He was always insulted by it," he said.
"Only Modi government and V.P. Singh government did justice to Dalits."
--IANS
spk/prs
