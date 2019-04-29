Congress did nothing for reservation: Paswan

Union Minister and (LJP) on Monday said should not speak about caste reservation as it did not do anything for it.

Addressing a press conference here, he said was raising the issue of caste reservation during the ongoing election campaigning but it had always been against it.

" has no right to talk about reservation. It never gave reservation to any community," he said.

Paswan said reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was given under 'Poona Pact' in 1932, to Other Backward Class (OBC) by V.P Singh government in 1990 and to poor upper class by in 2019.

He also highlighted the fact that two Dalit Presidents and were elected during non-Congress regimes.

Paswan said Congress "insulted" Dalit icon Dr. in the past.

"Congress had an to Dr. Ambedkar. He was always insulted by it," he said.

"Only and V.P. Singh government did justice to Dalits."

--IANS

spk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)