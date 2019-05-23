Congress flunks the crucial election test in MP

With an improved performance over the 2014 elections, the (BJP) has tossed up quite a few questions about the strategy and its execution in

The owes its supporters a lot more by way of explanation because it came to power after 15 years and squandered the advantage in less than six months. has shown a lot of restraint to turn an unruly organisation into a fighting unit. But he has apparently fallen short of expectations in an election that was fought on emotive issues rather than political logic and public issues.

The had many chinks in its armour. It was said the Congress won the Assembly elections in spite of itself because factionalism was rampant when it squared up against a considerably weakened BJP, thanks to Shivraj Singh's inept third stint.

The BJP's lead in 28 of the 29 seats means the Congress was not able to event retain the Assembly segments it had gained in the in Nimar and Malwa. who retained the PCC chief's post even after becoming the Chief is now being accused of focusing on personal interest. The only seat that the Congress might retain is Chhindwara where Kamal Nath's son is in fray. Kamal is to make a debut in the Assembly.

Even the worst of Congress critics did not anticipate such an annihilation. The sole excuse of the Congress was it was left with little time to consolidate gains due to the model code of conduct.

But the 70-odd days it had for implementation of its promises since December when it ascended to power were apparently not enough with the strong BJP-oriented bureaucracy. Some areas where benefits of rural schemes didn't reach had started turning against the government. The promises were too good to be fulfilled in such short time without a backlash in the event of failures.

To set up Digvijaya Singh from was a ploy to chasten him. He was seeking to become another power centre by questioning Kamal Nath. But to Digvijaya Singh's credit it must be said he ensured exceptional circumspection in ensuring a mature response to the BJP's challenge.

But his holier-than-thou response to Sadhvi Pragya Thakur didn't go down well with his secular supporters. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the other loser, was projected as a popular, ministerial candidate. But he failed justify that tag. Kantilal Bhuria, the former Union who had won the 2015 by-election to raise the Congress tally to 3 of the 29, seems to have lost the mojo.

In the absence of a visible wave this election provided a lot of fodder to the rumour mill as also to pollsters. This election will be talked about for a long time to come.

