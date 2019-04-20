Congress leader S. Krishna joins BJP in Kerala

In a major jolt to the Congress, the party's three-time from in Kerala, S. Krishna Kumar, on Saturday joined the BJP here.

Kumar joined the (BJP) in the presence of former Union and BJP's

Speaking to the media, Kumar said: "I was associated with And I was sad the way treatment was meted out to former P. "

"He (Rao) was not given a decent burial and even his remains were not kept at the headquarters for the public," he said.

--IANS

aks/pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)