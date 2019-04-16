Congress MP's wife joins AAP in Punjab; to contest

On a day when met party legislators to control any rebellion in the party ranks, the ruling party was left embarrassed on Tuesday when the wife of a member joined the opposition (AAP) and was named a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

Harbans Kaur, a former MLA (2002-07) and wife of member Shamsher Singh Dullo, joined the AAP in Jalandhar in the presence of

Kaur was declared the AAP candidate for the Fatehgarh Sahib (reserved) Lok Sabha seat by AAP following her joining. The AAP withdrew the name of its already announced candidate for the seat, Balwinder Singh, in favour of Kaur.

Dullo, who was himself of the earlier, has been critical of in recent years. He is a Dalit leader.

Though the Congress was politically embarrassed by the development, said that Kaur's joining the AAP will not have any impact on the Congress.

Kaur had lost the election in the 2007 Assembly polls.

--IANS

js/mr

