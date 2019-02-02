Congress working to promote only one family: BJP chief

on Saturday lashed out at the and alleged that it was a party working for a single family while the government run by was working for Army jawans, poor, farmers, women and the youth.

"We fulfilled our promise on OROP (One rank, one pension) and Rs 8,000 crore has been transferred into the of the retired Army personnel, but the has also come out with its own brand of OROP-Only Rahul Only Priyanka" he said as party workers at Amroha cheered him.

He also slammed the opposition parties, especially the and the for doubting the intentions of towards development of

"The supported by both SP and BSP gave UP Rs 3.3 lakh crore while the NDA under had disbursed Rs 8.08 lakh crores for development of Uttar Pradesh", the BJP said while asking party workers and booth 'karyakartas' to fan out and tell the people the facts and figures.

He also praised the government for covering all the districts under the ambitious 'one district one product' (ODOP) scheme which aims at promoting a of a district on national and international markets.

Saying that the criminals had been hounded out of and the eveteasers were scared of the anti-Romeo squads, the BJP said the law and order in the state had improved and was moving ahead to be the best in the country.

--IANS

md/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)