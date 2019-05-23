Counting of votes starts in Mizoram

Counting of votes for the lone seat in began on Thursday under a heavy security blanket.

said that under a three-tier security cover, the vote count began in 40 counting halls in 10 centres across the mountainous state.

"After counting the postal ballots first, counting of votes of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) would take place simultaneously across the state," Kundra told the media here.

Counting of votes of the by-elections to the seat also began here separately.

Elections to the seat and seat were held on April 11.

