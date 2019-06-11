JUST IN
Couple found hanging from tree in UP

IANS  |  Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) 

A young couple was on Tuesday found hanging from a tree here in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident was reported from Kaithwalia village of Gorakhpur district.

The girl, a resident of the village, was apparently in love with the man, identified as Dharmendra. However, her wedding was fixed with another man, scheduled to take place on June 25.

Residents claim that the bodies were hung on the tree hung after murdering the young couple.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem.

"It is a case of honor killing because the girl's family was not willing to marry her to Dharmendra. Everyone knows that she was in love with the boy and wanted to marry him," said a resident.

--IANS

amita/pg

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 15:28 IST

