Petition seeking removal of farmers from Amritsar-Delhi rail track filed

A petition seeking removal of farmers protesting on Amritsar- rail track was filed in the and High Court on Tuesday, with the court issuing notices to Punjab, Centre and leaders of farmers' outfit to appear before it on Wednesday.

Mohit Kapoor, a Patiala-based resident, filed the petition.

Kapoor has sought appropriate directions to the respondents to get the tracks cleared as the blockade by farmers was leading to cancellation or diversion of trains.

Farmers have been squatting on the rail tracks in in support of their demands, including full loan waiver, stopping auction of land, against arrest of farmers and for payment for sugarcane crop with 15 per cent interest, since March 4.

Appearing for the petitioner, submitted to the court that the matter was extremely urgent as members had blocked the movement of the trains by staging a 'dharna' on the track near Jandiala town in district.

Gupta contended that this route was used for carrying essential items to Army personnel posted on the border and his request for clearance of the rail track assumes significance as the tension between and has been simmering.

"The court has issued notices to and Centre for March 6," he said.

A bench of and Justice also issued notices to the of the farmers' outfit along with two other leaders to appear before it on March 6.

During the hearing, Gupta said, the court in its oral observation stated the protesters did not have respect for the jawans.

Advocate General informed the court that about 85 trains had been cancelled or diverted, affecting about 85,000 passengers.

Nanda also said the protesters "forcefully seized" the railway track, despite designated places had been allocated in each district for a peaceful agitation.

He submitted that all possible efforts were being made to shift protesters and clear the railway track.

