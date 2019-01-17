JUST IN
Court to record complainant's statement on January 21 in defamation case against Tharoor

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court on Thursday said it will record statement of complainant and Bhartiya Janata Party leader Rajeev Babbar on January 21 in a criminal defamation complaint against Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal was hearing a criminal defamation complaint against Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor for his comment that Prime Minister Modi is "a scorpion seated on a Shiv-ling".

Babbar has filed the complaint alleging that Tharoor made the statement with mala fide intention, which not only denigrates the Hindu deity but is also defamatory.

Babbar requested the court to initiate proceeding against Tharoor under Section 499/500 (defamation) of Indian Penal Code.

Tharoor, while speaking at Bangalore Literature Festival on October 28, said: "Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shiv-ling. You cannot remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a 'chappal' (slipper) either."

Tharoor has quoted it recalling what an RSS member had told a journalist in 2012.

Babbar said he was hurt by the comment as the statement is not only baseless but is also misleading and defamatory. He also told the court that he treats Modi as an inspiration, and has the highest regards for the Prime Minister.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 21:18 IST

