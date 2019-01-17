Court to record complainant's statement on January 21 in defamation case against Tharoor

A on Thursday said it will record statement of complainant and on January 21 in a criminal defamation complaint against member

was hearing a criminal defamation complaint against MP for his comment that is "a scorpion seated on a Shiv-ling".

Babbar has filed the complaint alleging that Tharoor made the statement with mala fide intention, which not only denigrates deity but is also defamatory.

Babbar requested the court to initiate proceeding against Tharoor under Section 499/500 (defamation) of Indian Penal Code.

Tharoor, while speaking at Bangalore Literature Festival on October 28, said: " is like a scorpion sitting on a Shiv-ling. You cannot remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a 'chappal' (slipper) either."

Tharoor has quoted it recalling what an RSS member had told a in 2012.

Babbar said he was hurt by the comment as the statement is not only baseless but is also misleading and defamatory. He also told the court that he treats as an inspiration, and has the highest regards for the

