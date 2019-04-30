New Zealand Open: Lakshya Sen advances, Kashyap exits

Young Indian shuttler Sen advanced to the main draw of after defeating compatriot and Malaysia's Teck in his qualifying round matches on Tuesday.

showed a lot of determination as he handed experienced Jayaram a 21-18, 21-13 defeat in his first qualifying match, which lasted for 31 minutes. He then thrashed Malaysia's Teck 21-11, 21-12 in his to enter the main draw of the men's singles.

However, Parupalli Kashyap failed to advance to the main round as he went down in his second qualifying match. Kashyap outclassed of 21-8, 21-9 in just 26 minutes in the first affair but suffered a 16-21, 18-21 defeat against Sun Feixiang of

