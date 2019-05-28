CWC to meet in four days to discuss leadership issue

With insisting that his offer of resignation be accepted in the wake of partys debacle in elections, the Working Committee is likely to meet again in the next four days to take stock of the situation and discuss the leadership issue.

The has been in a crisis over Rahul Gandhi's offer to step down with the CWC expected to discuss his possible successor if he does not relent from his stance of stepping down.

The move to convene the CWC comes in the wake of a string of resignations by Congress state party chiefs who took moral responsibility of the party's performance in the polls.

It is learnt that has conveyed that he has not changed his mind to quit. and party are also learnt to have come to terms with his view that there should be a change of though they have been of the view that the blame for defeat cannot be put on one person.

Sources said the CWC, the party's top decision-making body, is also likely to look at the structural reforms needed by the party.

There is also a view in the Congress that Gandhi is sending a clear message to the old by holding out because there should be full freedom in decision-making.

Sources said did not give appointment to Minister in an apparent snub to him. The Congress was not keen on Gehlot seeking ticket for his son. Gandhi is also learnt to have declined other appointments including of newly-eleced MPs who wanted to see him.

Various suggestions are floating about how to get over the present crisis and rejuvenate the party. There was a talk in the party circles about a presidium system, a presidium is a committee or a council that collectively administers alongside an individual or in place of him and makes important decisions.

During the day, Rahul Gandhi met and who are learnt too have persuaded him not to press for his exit from the post.

However, Patel later said that he had gone to meet Gandhi for routine administrative work.

"I had sought time before the CWC to meet the Congress President to discuss routine administrative work. The meeting today was in that context. All other speculation is incorrect and baseless," Patel said in a tweet.

Gandhi had offered to resign taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat but the at its meeting on Saturday unanimously rejected the offer.

Meanwhile, three more state party chiefs have tendered their resignations, taking the total number to six.

Congress party chiefs of Jharkhand, and have also resigned in addition to those from Maharashtra, and Odisha. has also resigned.

Congress Sunil Jhakar, who was the sitting from Gurdaspur, sent his resignation to Congress President Rahul Gandhi taking moral responsibility for losing to from the seat. The Congress has generally done well in winning eight of 13 seats.

Congress has also tendered his resignation. The party won only one seat in the state where it had an alliance with the JMM, RJD and other parties.

While the party won Singhbhum seat, it lost Khunti by only 1,445 votes and Lohardaga by 10,363 votes.

The party's also wrote to Gandhi taking moral responsibility for the party not being able to increase its tally from its previous tally of three seats. He has said in his letter that Gandhi may choose to replace him.

Ashok Chavan, Raj Babbar, and Odisha Congress chief have already sent their resignations.

Yogendra Misra, the district Congress chief in Amethi in has also sent his resignation, owning moral responsibility for Rahul Gandhi's defeat from Amethi. --IANS

