Cyclone Fani kills four in Bangladesh

At least four people were killed and 63 others injured as cyclone Fani on Saturday hit coast after striking the Indian states of Odisha and West Bengal, a said.

The toll was confirmed by State for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman in a briefing at the Secretariat, reports bdnews24.

At least 1.6 million people taken to storm centres can return home by later Saturday, he added.

The Meteorological Department has however, lowered danger signals for Mongla, Payra, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts.

A storm surge of 4-5 feet height above normal astronomical tide may hit the coastal districts under the influence of the storm and the new moon phase, it said.

The severe cyclonic storm, one of the strongest to batter the Indian subcontinent in decades, weakened before entering on Saturday morning from

It first made landfall in Odisha on Friday morning.

It crossed Tangail and Mymensingh region as a deep depression in the noon, said the

The storm will become weaker after rain.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the and deep-sea have been advised to proceed with caution until further notice.

Under the influence of Fani, strong winds with rain started to lash many parts of coastal Bangladesh from Friday night, destroying homes, damaging crops and roads, and uprooting trees.

