David Letterman joins SRK's Eid meet with fans

Superstar Khan had a special guest, American David Letterman, along with him as he greeted a sea of fans outside his residence on Eid on Wednesday.

shot an episode of the legendary chat show host's show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' in last month. And now the ' Khan' also gave a taste of the stardom he enjoys.

Like every year, came out to his terrace to wave to his fans to reciprocate his love. He was joined by his youngest son AbRam, and who seemed overwhelmed to see the crowd.

Many photographs and videos from SRK's Eid celebrations are doing the rounds on Internet.

In one of the viral videos, SRK is seen teaching how to gesture a 'salaam'. Dressed in a white kurta pyjama, SRK aced the ethnic look on Eid. Letterman wore a beige coat.

From posing in his signature 'arms wide open' pose to kissing AbRam, exchanging smiles with Letterman and giving flying kisses to the gathering of fans -- Shah Rukh's Eid celebration was quite a treat.

Later, the superstar shared a video on Twitter, and wrote: "Thank you all for spending your Eid with me... May God bless you all with health and happiness. Eid Mubarak."

Letterman is reportedly here to shoot some remaining portions of the SRK episode, as was evident with a who was trying to capture the frenzy from Shah Rukh's terrace.

The episode of will stream on Netflix, but a date is yet to be set.

