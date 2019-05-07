Deepika Padukone turns Barbie for MET Gala 2019

made waves at the pink carpet of the MET Gala 2019 by taking on a avatar in a gown.

Deepika, who gained global recognition with "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" in 2017, stunned one and all when she stepped out in an all pink strapless gown at here on Monday evening.

She opted for Zac Posen's metallic pink lurex jacquard gown embellished with 3D printed pieces meant to resemble embroidery.

In sync with this year's theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion", stepped out in an exaggerated version of She added drama to her look with a voluminous high ponytail adding a little sparkle with the bejewelled pink hair band, dramatic burgundy lips and purple eye make-up

She completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a statement cuff.

This is Deepika's third outing at the event. She made her debut at the gala in 2017 in a simple white slip-dress by Last year, the wore an elegant red Prabal Gurung gown with red heels.

--IANS

