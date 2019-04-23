Court issues NBW against Kejriwal, Sisodia

A on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy and chief in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Surender Kumar Sharma.

Sharma alleged that in 2013, the (AAP) approached him to contest the elections on a party ticket, saying that Kejriwal was pleased with his However, he was later denied the ticket.

Sharma claimed that on October 14, 2013 articles in leading newspapers carried "defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used by the accused persons" which lowered his reputation in the Bar and the society.

issued NBWs against the leaders observing that they have failed to appear before it.

Later in the day, Kejriwal's moved any application seeking a stay on the NBW, which has been listed for further hearing on Wednesday.

Yadav was a member of the of the AAP till 2015, when he quit the party to launch

--IANS

ak/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)