HC asks runaway couple to take mediclaim policy to secure their future

A couple, who married against the wishes of parents, has been granted protection the High Court which also asked them to take a joint mediclaim policy of Rs 5 lakh as a precautionary step.

Granting protection to the couple, who apprehend danger to their lives, the court said parents or relatives cannot interfere in exercise of the constitutional right of a citizen to choose a life partner.

Justice noted that the man has undertaken to create an equal share for his wife in all assets which he inherits or would acquire in future.

In a recent order, it further said: "Petitioner no 2 (husband) undertakes to subscribe to a mediclaim policy of Rs 5 lakh for himself and his wife-petitioner no 1. The policy shall be kept alive at least for the duration of the marriage."



The court was hearing a plea by the couple who have married each other with their own free will but their marriage did not find favour with the woman's parents.

They told the court that they apprehend threat to their life and liberty at the hands of their families, especially the woman's father and sought protection.

The woman had also intimated the police in her home state, Gujarat, and in that she got married to the man of her free volition and no action should be taken against him on anyone's complaint.

The court was assured by the that the matter would be looked into by the SHO of the area concerned here and the woman's father would be sensitised about the couple's rights and the imperative to maintain peace.

The said the woman's father would be sensitised that the right of a citizen to choose a life partner and to live in accordance with law, is immutable constitutional right and the same cannot be curtailed or otherwise encumbered by any individual.

"The parents or relatives cannot interfere in the exercise of such right," the court said and issued notice to the woman's father for March 20.

The court also directed the Police officials to be in touch with the couple and access their safety and security on a weekly basis.

It asked the man to deposit at least Rs 3,000 per month in his wife's in the form of a fixed deposit and she would be able to withdraw it after six months.

