Denied ticket as took stand against party lines: Udit Raj

Udit Raj, the who on Wednesday jumped ship to the Congress, hit out at the saffron party, claiming that he was denied a ticket because he took stand on many issues against the party lines.

The sitting MP from North West was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections by the (BJP), which fielded from the reserved seat.

" welcomes into the party," the tweeted.

Addressing a press conference at the party office after joining the Congress, Raj said: "The BJP carried out internal surveys by various agencies of all the seven seats in And out of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies, the only positive feedback came from my seat.

"But I was denied a ticket as I took stand on issues against the party lines and because I was not deaf and dumb. I took a stand on the SC/ST Act and supported the Bharat Band called last year."

Raj also expressed his gratitude to for allowing him to join the Congress.

Taking a pot shot at the BJP, Raj said: "On May 20, 2014, (President) came to me with his bio-data. BJP's is a witness to that meeting. He (Kovind) had asked me to help him get a proper position in the party.

"The BJP did not think him fit though Kovind was planning to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. However, he was made the as he remained silent. If I too remained silent, they (BJP) would have made me the some day."

Congress said that Raj joining the party would help the Congress in the elections on all the seven seats of the national capital.

Earlier in the day, in a series of tweets, Raj said: "It was nice to speak to He was saddened over denial of ticket to me."

Raj said he would not have felt so bad had he been informed about being denied the ticket. "Why did the party declare the name on the last day of filing nomination," he asked.

--IANS

