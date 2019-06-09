Fans shows support for Dhoni, flaunt 'Balidaan Badge' at Oval

Even as the International Council (ICC) did not allow Singh Dhoni to sport the insignia on his wicketkeeping gloves against Australia, a section of Indian fans at The Oval here flaunted the "Balidaan Badge" during the marquee clash on Sunday.

A fan dressed in the Indian tricolour was seen holding a banner with the badge sketched in brown on top against a black background.

At a time when the Board of Control for in (BCCI) under the supervision of the (CoA) failed to back the former in the insignia controversy, his teammates came together and urged him to continue sporting the Balidaan Badge on his wicketkeeping gloves for this match.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments in the Indian camp said that while the final decision rested with Dhoni, the team members had told the former that they will back him and support whatever call he took with regard to sporting the badge on his keeping gloves.

As per regulations, Dhoni would be reprimanded if he sported the insignia on his keeping gloves on Sunday. The second offence would attract a fine of 25 per cent of the match fee. A third offence would mean 50 per cent fine of the fee and a fourth offence would see the losing 75 per cent of his match fee. All of this within a span of 12 months.

The whole issue started during India's opening game against in the ongoing when Dhoni once again professed his love for the country's security forces after he was spotted with the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicketkeeping gloves.

--IANS

dm/kk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)