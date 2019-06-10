Suhana Khan puts dance floor on fire with her moves

JUST IN
IANS  |  Mumbai 

A video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, taking a dance floor by storm with her moves, has gone viral.

She is seen grooving to the theme of Hollywood actor Will Smith-starrer "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", wearing a glittering silver, one-shoulder dress.

This isn't the first time that Suhana has attracted attention on social media.

Just last week, Suhana's mirror selfie with her ATM card showing from the back of the mobile cover grabbed the attention of social media users.

She is currently studying in London.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 18:14 IST

