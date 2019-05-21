Domestic help accused in Delhi robbery nabbed from Bangalore

The Police on Tuesday arrested a woman in for allegedly robbing a house in where she was working as a domestic help.

According to the police, the accused identified as Shanti Joshi, had recently started working at the house in Defence Colony and she was reported missing along with a safe which had jewellery and cash worth Rs 15 lakh.

The FIR for the same was registered about a month ago and since then the mobile number of the accused was on continuous surveillance.

"The complainant had not filed for police verification of the domestic help, so it became easy for the accused to flee. However her phone number which was the only lead for us helped to nab her," said Vijay Kumar, of Police (South).

Ten days ago, the police team traced her location to from where she was arrested along with her husband and the stolen items.

