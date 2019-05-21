Search on for Delhi spa centre owner in sex racket case

Police have busted a sex operating from a spa centre of a mall here and found 11 girls there "engaged in immoral activities", a said on Tuesday, adding that the spa's owner is still at large.

A team of the Commission for Women (DCW), along with local police, raided the spa centre in the mall in Rohini area of north on Monday and found the girls in an "objectionable position" and "engaged in immoral activities".

DCW said they had issued notice to police for not making any arrests in the case and also to the MCD to ascertain whether they had received any complaints earlier about the spa.

The DCW said that it got information about the sex in the spa centre after a journalist, who had gone to the spa as a customer but was offered girls at different rates, called up its helpline on May 18 to report the issue.

The DCW team, along with the police found 11 girls in the spa with "some found in objectionable things", the DCW said.

"They were taken to station and a case registered against the owner of the spa who was forcibly pushing these girls into sex Some of these girls belong to Nepal," a senior told IANS.

The sex racket was active in the mall from last year.

"We are looking for the owner of the spa. A hunt is on to nab him," he added.

