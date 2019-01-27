Dortmund thrash Hannover, extend lead over Bayern

First-placed trounced visiting 5-1 in Matchday 19 action at Signal Iduna Park to extend their lead over Munich to nine points.

(48 points) recorded their 15th win of the German-league season on Saturday, while remains in 17th place with 11 points following their latest loss, reports news.

Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring for in minute 24 with a right-footed shot from the edge of the area that went in the bottom-right corner of the goal.

That goal, which came after a give-and-go play involving Hakimi and teammate Raphael Guerreiro, was the only score before the intermission.

After the break, Hakimi pressed Hannover's and won the ball inside the box before setting up for Dortmund's second goal at the one-hour mark.

The German international finished off the play by cheekily flicking the ball over a defender and into the back of the net.

Just two minutes later, forward made the score 3-0 with a right-footed shot from the right side of the box the went in just inside the far post, culminating a remarkable individual effort from young English

It was Guerreiro's turn to find Hannover's net at the 67-minute mark on a counter-attack play, with the Portuguese scoring his side's fourth goal with a right-footed finish off a pass from Reus.

In the closing minutes, pulled one back for with a right-footed shot from the edge of the box that deflected off of two players and made its way past Dortmund keeper Roman Bürki, but the away side's lone goal proved much too little too late.

Belgium put one final nail in Hannover's coffin with a long-distance shot just before second-half stoppage time.

In other action in Germany's top league, Borussia Monchengladbach provisionally leapfrogged Munich into second place by defeating visiting Augsburg 2-0 thanks to second-half goals by Swedish midfielder and German forward

With the win, Monchengladbach have 39 points and are just ahead of on goal differential, while Augsburg provisionally stayed in the 15th place with 15 points.

Six-time defending champion Bayern, who have a game in hand on Monchengladbach, will host 16th-placed on Sunday afternoon.

In other action on Saturday, defeated host Freiburg 4-2, scored a 3-0 away win over and Mainz earned a 2-1 win at home over FC Nurnberg.

