Dozens arrested during election protests in Kazakhstan

Dozens of people were arrested on Sunday in the Kazakh capital and the southern metropolis during rallies that called for a boycott of being held across the Central Asian republic, media reported.

According to witnesses, some 300 protesters attended a demonstration in Almaty, news quoted Kazakh as saying.

"The protesters shouted 'boycott' and 'shame.' The police arrested several dozen demonstrators," the witnesses said.

Police have cordoned off the area, and several videos and photos of the arrests have been uploaded to

In the newly-renamed capital (formerly Astana), protesters gathered at the historic center and were dispersed by the police, who also arrested several dozen people.

Members of the OMON special police forces stood around the area.

--IANS

pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)