Drake gifts $10,000 to McDonald's workers

has gifted $10,000 in cash to two female employees at a store here.

The 32-year-old stopped by one of the branches of the fast over the weekend, and was photographed handing the impressive amount in cash to two female staff members.

An eyewitness tweeted a photograph of the exchange, which sees the surrounded by two security guards, whilst holding out the cash to a shocked looking employee, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The good deed comes after his 2018 video for "God's plan" showed him handing out thousands of dollars in cash to people in Florida, paying for others' groceries and donating massive checks to institutions such as the and the of

--IANS

dc/nn/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)