Duterte says he 'used to be gay' before 'curing' himself

Philippine said that he "used to be gay" before he "cured" himself, a media report said on Monday.

The made the remark during a speech to the Filipino community while visiting on May 30, CNN reported.

After accusing his political Senator of being gay, said he could sense he himself was also "a bit gay" while married to his former wife, Their marriage was annulled in 2000.

went on to say that he was "cured" after meeting current partner

"I became a man again! So beautiful women cured me," Duterte said. "I hated handsome men afterwards. I now prefer beautiful women."

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community.

In 2016, Duterte called to his country a "gay son of a b***h" in a speech, prompting American diplomats to raise the issue with their Filipino counterparts in

In March 2017, the said he told Filipinos in that he was against same-sex marriage, and that recognizing marriages other than those between a man and a woman wouldn't be acceptable in Philippines, which is predominantly Catholic.

But later that year, he said the rights of the LGBT community would be protected during his presidency.

