Dy CM goes missing from 'Vibrant Gujarat' posters

Even as inaugurates on Thursday a host of high-profile events as part of the three-day Vibrant Global Summit, pictures of Deputy went missing from all posters and banners across the state capital Gandhinagar and

Posters, publicity material and invites related to the main event Vibrant Global Summit, Global Trade Show, Shopping Festival and the modern state-of-the-art Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, which the is set to inaugurate on Thursday and Friday do not have Nitin Patel's pictures.

There are pictures of Vijay Rupani, Bijal Patel, Industries and Saurabh Patel, and But not of

O.P. Kohli, Rupani and Ahmedabad welcomed the at the when he landed on Thursday.

This is besides other ministers and BJP leaders, including state was missing here, too.

It may be recalled that the Deputy Chief Minister, who is learnt to be at loggerheads with Rupani, had kicked up a storm when he was denied the ministry in the cabinet reshuffle that took place earlier this year.

It was only on the intervention of that Nitin Patel was given the portfolio, which he held earlier, too.

Earlier, Nitin Patel, who is the senior-most minister, was pipped to the post when Rupani was made the after his predecessor had stepped down in 2016.

Nitin Patel was not only prepared to be the Chief Minister but had already started giving interviews to TV channels.

However, he was dropped at the 11th hour at the behest of Shah.

The could not be reached despite attempts.

--IANS

desai/in/vsc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)