AAP questions Manoj Tiwari's silence over 'full-statehood' to Delhi

The (AAP) on Monday questioned the state over his silence on "granting full statehood" to

" talks a lot but speaks nothing on granting "full statehood" to We have written a letter to him (Manoj Tiwari) seeking his reply on the issue (full statehood)," convenor said.

The has intensified its demand for full statehood, especially in the run up to the

had threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike if the Centre does not grant full statehood to Delhi. However, he eventually decided to postpone the strike in the wake of India- tensions following the air strike carried out by the (IAF) at terror launch pads in Pakistan's Balakot.

Meanwhile, Rai also accused the of being in "grand-confusion" over an alliance with the in the wake of the impending polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)