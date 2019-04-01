AAP questions Manoj Tiwari's silence over 'full-statehood' to Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday questioned the state BJP president Manoj Tiwari over his silence on "granting full statehood" to Delhi.
"Manoj Tiwari talks a lot but speaks nothing on granting "full statehood" to Delhi. We have written a letter to him (Manoj Tiwari) seeking his reply on the issue (full statehood)," Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai said.
The AAP has intensified its demand for full statehood, especially in the run up to the general elections.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike if the Centre does not grant full statehood to Delhi. However, he eventually decided to postpone the strike in the wake of India-Pakistan tensions following the air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at terror launch pads in Pakistan's Balakot.
Meanwhile, Rai also accused the Congress of being in "grand-confusion" over an alliance with the AAP in the wake of the impending polls.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU