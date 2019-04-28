Polling for 6 LS, 41 Odisha Assembly seats on Monday

The stage is set for free and fair poll in six Lok Sabha and 41 Assembly constituencies in Odisha in the fourth and final phase on Monday. Adequate security arrangements have been done, said Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar, here on Sunday.

The polling will be held in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies and 41 Assembly segments under them.

The (EC) has deployed the central security forces in the critical and sensitive booths. "In the Lok Sabha constituency, we have deployed additional forces. There are specific plans for the constituency," said Kumar.

Over 95.14 lakh voters are eligible to vote at 10,792 booths and decide the fate of 388 candidates, which include prominent names like BJP national vice- (Kendrapara) and

In the case of Assembly, voters will be deciding the fate of several ministers of the and state contesting the Bhandaripokhari seat against BJD

Of total voters, 49.08 lakh are male, 46.05 lakh female and 615 belong to the other category.

While 52 candidates are in the fray for the six Lok Sabha seats, 336 people, including 34 female and one belonging to the third gender category, are contesting Assembly seats, the said.

This will be the final phase of polling in the state, except for the constituency, where voting is scheduled on May 19. The voting was delayed due to death of BJD candidate

A total of 3,092 polling stations have been identified as critical. The central forces have been deployed at 411 polling stations, CCTVs have been installed at 554 booths and webcasting facilities at 1,126 booths. To conduct the voting, 72,363 polling personnel, including 8,206 female staff, will be deployed.

Prominent candidates contesting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls are BJP national vice- (Kendrapara), Pratap Sarangi (Balasore), and sitting (Balasore).

In Assembly segments, several ministers, including (Bhandaripokhari), (Bhograi), (Kendrapara) and are in the race. Odisha is fighting from the Bhandaripokhari seat against Prafulla Samal, a in .

Odisha, undergoing simultaneous elections, accounts for 21 Lok Sabha seats and has 147-member Assembly.

