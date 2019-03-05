Eating garlic, onions daily may ward off colon cancer risk

Consuming 50 grams of vegetables, which include garlic, leeks, and onions, daily can potentially reduce the risk of getting colorectal cancer, finds a study.

The study, published in of Clinical Oncology, showed that the odds of having was 79 per cent lower in adults who consumed high amounts of vegetables compared with those who consumed low amounts.

"The greater the amount of vegetables, the better the protection," said Zhi Li, from the of

"In general, the present findings shed light on the primary prevention of through lifestyle intervention, which deserves further in-depth explorations,"Li added.

For the study, 833 patients of were matched to 833 healthy controls by age, sex and residence area.

Demographic and dietary information were collected via face-to-face interviews using a validated

However, the association of intake with cancer risk was not significant among those with distal colon cancer, the reported.

According to the study, the health benefits can be observed when one eats about 16 kg of allium vegetables every year or 50 grams every day.

The researchers also pointed out that cooking method can affect the nutritional value of allium vegetables. For instance, crushing fresh is beneficial but boiling reduces useful

Previous studies have found that allium vegetables have nutrients and bioactive compounds that can cut the risk of cancer, particularly of the gastrointestinal tract, the report said.

