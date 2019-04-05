EC issues showcause notice to Meghalaya minister

The has issued a showcause notice to Health and for using a government vehicle while campaigning for his party candidate Sanbor Shullai, an said on Friday.

"Based on an inquiry report received from and police, the showcause notice was issued by the of district to Hek and he has to reply within 48 hours," said.

On Wednesday, Hek used a government vehicle during the election campaign at Khanduli in district, bordering

Three-time is pitted against two-time outgoing Vincent Pala, United Democratic Party's (UDP) Jemino Mawthoh, Bharatiya Janata Party's and three Independent candidates -- T.H.S.Bonney, and -- from Shillong parliamentary seat.

Kharkongor said the static surveillance teams, flying squads and security personnel deployed at various check points have seized around Rs 51 lakh in cash so far.

He said the biggest seizure of cash was in district (Rs 20 lakh) followed by Rs 19 lakh which was seized two days ago in district.

has two Lok Sabha constituencies -- Shillong and Tura -- that will go to the polls on April 11.

--IANS

rrk/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)