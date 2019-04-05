EC issues showcause notice to Meghalaya minister

The Election Commission has issued a showcause notice to Meghalaya Health and Family Welfare Minister and BJP leader Alexander Hek for using a government vehicle while campaigning for his party candidate Sanbor Shullai, an official said on Friday.
"Based on an inquiry report received from sector officer and police, the showcause notice was issued by the District Election Officer of West Jaintia Hills district to Hek and he has to reply within 48 hours," Chief Electoral Officer F.R. Kharkongor said.
On Wednesday, Hek used a government vehicle during the election campaign at Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills district, bordering Assam.
Three-time BJP legislator Shulai is pitted against two-time outgoing Congress MP Vincent Pala, United Democratic Party's (UDP) Jemino Mawthoh, Bharatiya Janata Party's Sanbor Shullai and three Independent candidates -- T.H.S.Bonney, Samuel Hashah and Romeo Phira Ranee -- from Shillong parliamentary seat.
Kharkongor said the static surveillance teams, flying squads and security personnel deployed at various check points have seized around Rs 51 lakh in cash so far.
He said the biggest seizure of cash was in South West Khasi Hills district (Rs 20 lakh) followed by Rs 19 lakh which was seized two days ago in Ri-Bhoi district.
Meghalaya has two Lok Sabha constituencies -- Shillong and Tura -- that will go to the polls on April 11.
--IANS
rrk/rs/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
