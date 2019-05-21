EC sets up 24-hour EVM control room

The (EC) on Tuesday said a control room would be set up to deal with complaints related to Machines (EVM) round the clock.

"The 24-hour Control Room will be made functional from tonight at Nirvachan Sadan to monitor complaints relating to polled EVMs," EC said on

"Complaints related to storage issues at strongrooms, security of strongrooms, permissions to candidates to post their agents at strongrooms, CCTV monitoring, movement of EVMs and any complaints during counting related to the EVMs can be informed at control room number 011-23052123 (five lines)."

A major controversy erupted on Tuesday after the opposition parties levelled allegations that the EVMs were being changed in the EC's strongrooms in and but the poll body asserted that the charges were "baseless" and "frivolous".

The charges of manipulations surfaced after some videos went viral purportedly showing the EVMs being transported in open trucks.

