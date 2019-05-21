NDA allies express faith in Modi, say India no more a soft state

The constituents of BJP-led NDA allies on Tuesday expressed full faith in the leadership of ahead of results of Lok Sabha elections, saying the past five years have brought about a change in Indias perception that it was a soft state.

At the meeting attended by leaders of 36 parties, including Bihar and JD-U Nitish Kumar, and Shiromani Akali Dal Badal, the leaders expressed full confidence about the victory of the alliance on May 23 and said 2019 will be "a decisive moment" in history.

Leaders from AIADMK, Edappadi K.Palanisamy, his deputy and those from Asom Gana Parishad, and also attended the meeting. They said the ruling alliance had become "a principal pillar" of Indian

In his remarks, Modi said the (NDA) was an "organic entity", " stronger than before" and "a strong pillar to fulfill regional aspirations". He said the election narrative was seeing a change and said "the poor were the biggest caste".

Briefing reporters after the meeting, said that Modi and other NDA leaders expressed concern over attempts by the opposition to raise questions over Election Commission's credibility.

They said that there could be global branding of Indian general election, but the opposition was creating roadblocks.

He said NDA was committed to addressing problems of all regions. The meeting passed a resolution which hailed the development initiatives of the NDA government and noted that it had raised India's stature in the world.

"There has been a change in the perception that is a soft state. The era of being a soft state has ended," said, adding that has achieved success in diplomacy and security.

The NDA, he said, has left a new mark in governance.

Singh said the the NDA has firm plans for the next five years and it will invest Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure and take the economy to new heights.

"We are committed to making the country strong, prosperous, developed -- as per the dream of the freedom fighters," he said.

said the election was "a tsunami" and not a mere wave in favour of Modi. He said candidates sought votes in the name of Modi.

"All of us expressed our faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister," he added.

He said NDA had shown how an alliance can be run successfully and noted that Modi had shown a big heart in dealing with allies. He attacked opposition parties for raising questions over EVMs, saying they have nothing to say when they win elections.

BJP sources said leaders from (Sonelal), Pattali Makkal Katchi, Naga People's Front, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Tamil Maanila Congress, Sikkim Democratic Front, (A), Bodoland People's Front, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, All India N.R. Congress, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, National People's Party, attended the meeting.

Other leaders were from Goa Forward Party, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, Bharath Dharmajana Sena, Kerala (Thomas), Nishad Party, Puthiya Needhi Katchi, Rabha Hasong Joint Movement, All India Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam, Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamil Nadu Kongu Ilaingar Peravai, Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam, Naga People's Front, All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, Indian Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam and Puratchi Bharatham.

--IANS

bns-ps-spk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)