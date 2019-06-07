HC seeks Talwar's response on ED plea seeking to cancel bail

-
ALSO READ
Delhi HC asks ED to reply on Talwar's interim bail plea
CBI court grants anticipatory bail to Deepak Talwar's close aide
Delhi court issues NBW against ex-official of Airbus Industrie in aircraft purchase case
Deepak Talwar moves Delhi HC for bail
SC notice to Rajasthan government on a cancer patient's bail plea
-
The Delhi High Court has asked corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar to file response on a Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea seeking to cancel his anticipatory bail plea in a case related to the purchase of 43 aircraft by Indian Airlines in 2005.
Justice Chander Shekhar issued notice to Talwar and posted the matter for July 25.
However, the bench refused to stay order of the trial court granting anticipatory bail to Talwar.
The ED has registered a case related to purchase of aircraft by Indian Airlines from Airbus Industrie, France, in 2005.
Talwar is in judicial custody in another money laundering case related to his suspected role in the irregular seat sharing on Air India's profitable routes with some international airlines.
The ED is also probing various other cases related to money laundering against Talwar who was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 30.
--IANS
ak/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU