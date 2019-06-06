Election strategist Prashant Kishor meets Mamata

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Kolkata 

After the Trinamool Congress suffered a major setback in the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met election strategist Prashant Kishor.

Kishor was accompanied by party MP Abhishek Banerjee to the state Secretariat. The meeting with the Chief Minister lasted for about 90 minutes.

Of 42 Lok Sabha seats, the Trinamool Congress won 22, 12 less than in 2014 while the BJP tally zoomed to 18 from 2. The Congress bagged two seats.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 18:16 IST

