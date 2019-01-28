11th season of Wishlist to feature works by designers, artisans

The 11th season of and lifestyle pop-up show The will promote handmade, handcrafted products, made by or in collaboration with local artisans and craftsmen. There will be displays of craftsmanship from Banaras to the South.

It is scheduled for February 9 at the in Mehrauli here.

"Spring is here in all it colours and glory. We are delighted to present the new Spring Summer season of our pop-up show in February. This season we have some new and exciting collaborations with interesting re-interpretations of traditional designs in new innovative ways," Sadhana Talwar Mehta, Founder of The Wishlist, said in a statement.

The event will showcase the best kept secrets in fashion, home, lifestyle and

From ceramics, handcrafted jewellery, organic sustainable fabrics, hand-dyed handprinted handwoven saris and even some healthy food, there is some treasure for everyone to discover. There will also be an amalgamation of art, crafts, decor, and much more.

There will be participation of designers like Akaaro by for apparel, Aavaran for indigo prints, Marm with beautiful Chanderi work and weavers from Banaras and Bhagalpur.

--IANS

nv/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)