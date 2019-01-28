11th season of Wishlist to feature works by designers, artisans

-
ALSO READ
'The Wishlist' back with new season
Gaurav Gupta to open Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019
Both fashion and film industries made on image, egos and identity: Gaurav Gupta
UGC directs universities to ban junk food on campus
Gorge at over 100 restaurants from across India at new food fest
-
The 11th season of fashion and lifestyle pop-up show The Wishlist will promote handmade, handcrafted products, made by or in collaboration with local artisans and craftsmen. There will be displays of craftsmanship from Banaras to the South.
It is scheduled for February 9 at the Qutub Minar Complex in Mehrauli here.
"Spring is here in all it colours and glory. We are delighted to present the new Spring Summer season of our pop-up show in February. This season we have some new and exciting collaborations with interesting re-interpretations of traditional designs in new innovative ways," Sadhana Talwar Mehta, Founder of The Wishlist, said in a statement.
The event will showcase the best kept secrets in fashion, home, lifestyle and food.
From ceramics, handcrafted jewellery, organic sustainable fabrics, hand-dyed handprinted handwoven saris and even some healthy food, there is some treasure for everyone to discover. There will also be an amalgamation of art, crafts, decor, food and much more.
There will be participation of designers like Akaaro by Gaurav Jai Gupta for apparel, Aavaran for indigo prints, Marm with beautiful Chanderi work and weavers from Banaras and Bhagalpur.
--IANS
nv/rb/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU