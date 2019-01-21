I was awkward when I first met Madonna: Shania Twain

Country music star Twain says she was "awkward" she first met

On "Today" show, Twain spoke about her introvert nature and recalled her first meeting with Madonna, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I was awkward with I first met her. I understand why it happens ( people get starstruck around me).

"I'm sympathetic and empathetic about how they are feeling in that moment because I do the same thing."

She also admitted that she "gets uncomfortable" when she is surrounded by a lot of stars.

"I'm not very good with stars. I get really uncomfortable, I don't know what to say. I am very shy actually. I just feel like I'm invading their space by being with them," added Twain.

--IANS

sim/sug/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)