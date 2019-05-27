Fake news of Jayasuriya's death shocks Ashwin

Fake news of former skipper Jayasuriya's death left Indian off-spinner R. Ashwin stunned and worried on Monday.

"Is the news on true?? I got a news update on WhatsApp but see nothing here on Twitter!!" Ashwin tweeted as the news did rounds on the

A fake news report stated that died in an accident while he was on a visit to recently.

"A man was hit by a Civic car who died in the hospital and he has been identified as Jayasuriya," the report stated. "He was severely injured when taken to the hospital and while being treated he passed away the next morning."

It even said that the report was confirmed by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Canada, and mentioned that the embassy was aware of Jayasuriya's visit to

However, rubbished the report, saying he did not visit recently and is in fine fettle in

"Please disregard fake news by malicious websites regarding my health and well being. I am in and have not visited recently. Please avoid sharing fake news."

--IANS

dm/aak

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)