Sanath Jayasundara charged under ICC anti-corruption code

The International Cricket Council Saturday charged Sri Lankan performance analyst Sanath Jayasundara with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
Jayasundara, a performance analyst at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect, according to an ICC media release.
Jayasundara was charged under Article 2.1.3 for offering a bribe or other reward to the Sri Lankan sports minister to contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international match or (in the alternative) or under Article 2.1.1 for contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international match.
He was also charged under Article 2.4.7 for obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
Jayasundara has 14 days to respond to the charges.
