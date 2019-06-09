Ecuador, S Korea book semi-final berth at U-20 WC

All four places in the semi-finals at the ongoing Under-20 here have been grabbed after and beat their opponents.

In a thrilling encounter on Saturday, sent the packing with a 2-1 scoreline at the "We're so proud of our boys," the Ecuadorian gushed on "Terrific mentality and togetherness. That's the that's emerging. Let's stride into the future together!," he wrote.

In a statement, the Ecuador said his team had "developed brilliantly here in We were lacking a bit of self-confidence at the start, but that's grown with each passing game," reports

As for the US, lamented the disappointing result, but said the team had "shown we can compete with the best teams in the world. That's a great accomplishment for us."

In the other encounter, and slogged for an edge only to stay even with 3-3. South Korea, however, won after a 3-2 penalty shoot-out.

On Friday, had edged 1-0 and saw off 4-2 in the quarterfinals.

The semi-finals will take place on June 11, with taking on in Gdynia, and Ecuador facing in Lublin.

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)